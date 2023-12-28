Ten Hag Hopes Familiar Faces Can Boost Man Utd Consistency

Erik ten Hag is optimistic that the return of key players will enhance Manchester United’s consistency following their dramatic 3-2 comeback win against Aston Villa on Tuesday at Old Trafford.

Despite defensive vulnerabilities leading to Villa’s 2-0 lead in the first half, United mounted an impressive rally in the second half, with Alejandro Garnacho scoring twice and Rasmus Hojlund securing the win. This victory, United’s second in seven December games, lifted them to sixth place.

Ten Hag, without players like Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Mason Mount, Tyrell Malacia, and Victor Lindelof, believes the return of these key figures in January will contribute to improved performance and consistency. He acknowledges the need for stability in the team and anticipates positive changes with the availability of crucial players.

Marcus Rashford, making his first start since December 2, impressed against Villa. Ten Hag praised Rashford’s performance and emphasized the internal competition within the squad. He mentioned the flexibility of using Rashford on the right side and highlighted the fluidity of their attacking options.

For Villa, who were on track to level points with leaders Liverpool before United’s comeback, manager Unai Emery urged his team to move on from the defeat, emphasizing the need for continuous improvement. Emery’s focus is on the upcoming match against Burnley, expressing a desire for his team to be better with each passing day.