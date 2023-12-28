Menu
Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, Questions Security Intelligence Amidst Rising Attacks

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Expressing concern over recurrent attacks in various parts of Nigeria, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has raised doubts about the effectiveness of intelligence gathering by security agencies.

Speaking at the 80th edition of the National Islamic Vocation Course in Bauchi, the Sultan criticized the security agencies, stating that criminal elements, including bandits, seem to outpace intelligence efforts.

He urged security agencies to adopt a more proactive approach to prevent such attacks, questioning the government’s response to safeguarding lives and property.

The Sultan emphasized the need for improved intelligence gathering and discouraged the politicization of insecurity, attributing it to leadership rather than religious differences.

Yetunde Kolawole
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

