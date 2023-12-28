Stock market declines by 0.34% as Dangote Cement sheds weight

December 28, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market on Wednesday closed lower as Dangote Cement and other 20 stocks shed weight

The All Share Index declined by 0.34% to close at 73,768.64 points from the previous close of 74,023.27 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.35% to close at N40.367 trillion from the previous close of N40.507 trillion, thereby shedding N140 billion.

An aggregate of 432.9 million units of shares were traded in 8,901 deals, valued at N12.9 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 40 equities emerged as gainers against 21 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

ETERNA OIL led other gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N13.20 from the previous close of 12.00.

MANSARD, MULTIVERSE and INFINITY MORTGAGE BANK among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.96%, 9.95% and 9.93% respectively.

Percentage Losers

UACN led other price decliners as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N13.50 from the previous close of N15.00.

DEAPCAP and CAVERTON among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 7.25% and 6.25% respectively.

Volume Drivers

TRANSCORP traded about 31 million units of its shares in 675 deals, valued at N279 million.

GTCO traded about 20 million units of its shares in 245 deals, valued at N819 million.

UCAP traded about 18.8 million units of its shares in 376 deals, valued at N466.5 million.(www.naija247news.com).