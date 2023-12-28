Son Heung-min Leads South Korea’s Charge in Quest for Asian Cup Glory

Tottenham’s star, Son Heung-min, takes the helm as captain in South Korea’s eagerly anticipated Asian Cup squad, ending a 64-year title drought. Coach Jurgen Klinsmann, expressing confidence, assembles a formidable lineup, featuring talents like Bayern Munich’s Kim Min-jae and PSG’s Lee Kang-in.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Wolves’ Hwang Hee-chan, fresh from netting his 10th Premier League goal, adds firepower to the squad set to compete in Qatar from January 12.

South Korea, drawn in Group E against Malaysia, Jordan, and Bahrain, eyes redemption after their 2019 Asian Cup quarter-final loss to Qatar. Klinsmann, drawing on his World Cup-winning experience, notes the hunger and ambition in the squad, emphasizing their readiness for the challenge.

Son, a veteran of three previous Asian Cups, seeks to lead his team to glory after the 2015 final defeat. Klinsmann highlights the promising talents, with Hwang’s standout performance for Wolves and Lee’s blossoming role in PSG. Despite challenges like the absence of Hwang Ui-jo due to a legal issue, Klinsmann sees the diverse elements in the roster making South Korea one of the tournament favorites.

The squad boasts a mix of experience and emerging stars, including goalkeepers Kim Seung-gyu and Jo Hyeon-woo, defenders like Kim Min-jae and Kim Young-gwon, and a midfield anchored by the prolific Son Heung-min.

Klinsmann acknowledges the difficulty of external issues, like Hwang Ui-jo’s suspension, but remains optimistic, stating that the team’s confidence is key as they fine-tune their strategy in the weeks leading up to the tournament.