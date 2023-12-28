Menu
Senate President Godswill Akpabio Calls Former House Speaker Ghali Umar Na’Abba, a True Democrat

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Senator Godswill Akpabio, President of the Senate and Chairman of the National Assembly, expressed profound sorrow over the passing of former House of Representatives Speaker Rt. Hon. Ghali Umar Na’Abba.

Na’Abba, who passed away in Abuja at the age of 65, was hailed by Akpabio as a “true Democrat.”

In a condolence message, Akpabio described Na’Abba as a patriot, selfless politician, and true democrat who played a crucial role in resisting dictatorship and ensuring the independence of the Legislature.

Akpabio expressed sadness at the loss and extended prayers for Na’Abba’s soul to rest in Aljannah Firdaus.

