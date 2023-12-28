Rivers Elders Write Tinubu Over Wike/Fubara Settlement Resolutions

Dec 28,2023.

The Rivers Elders and Leadership Forum has written to President Bola Tinubu, intimating him that the eight-point resolution reached between the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike and Rivers State governor, Similanayi Fubara was skewed to favour the FCT minister and as such not implementable.

The forum, which comprised former governors, deputy governors, academia, technocrats, traditional rulers and community leaders, in a letter signed by former Governor Rufus Ada George; Dr GTG Toby, former deputy governor of Rivers State; Senator Andrew Uchendu, Senator Ben Birabi, Chief Anabs Sara Igbe and others and addressed to President Tinubu said that the resolution was at the detriment of the governor and the governance of the state and the interest of the generality of the good people of Rivers State.

The forum in the letter observed that the composition and attendance during the meeting showed a lack of balance between the warring factions.

It pointed out that the eight resolution was not implementable stressing that to implement such resolution will be acting against the and the rule of law.(www.naija247news.com)