Renowned Nollywood’s Of ‘Village Headmaster Actor Dejumo Lewis Passes Away at 80

On Saturday, the film industry mourned the loss of Dejumo Lewis, a veteran Nollywood actor, who died at the age of 80. Actor Saidi Balogun confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of Lewis and expressing condolences, saying, “Good night Dejumo Lewis, may your soul rest in perfect peace, RIP.”

While Balogun did not provide details on the cause of Lewis’ death, fans and fellow colleagues paid tribute to the late actor in the comments. Dejumo Lewis gained fame for his role as Kabiyesi in “The Village Headmaster,” Nigeria’s longest-running television soap opera aired on NTA from 1968 to 1988, alongside the late Justus Esiri and Femi Robinson. Born in Lagos State, Nigeria, in 1943, Lewis showcased his acting talent in various Nigerian soap operas and movies throughout his career.