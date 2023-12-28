“Please Take It Down” – Bovi’s Wife Expresses Disapproval Over Husband’s Recent Post

December 28, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian comedian, Bovi Ugboma has shared a humorous exchange with his wife, Kris Ugboma, revealing the reason behind the removal of his post on Instagram

Bovi had initially posted a photo of himself on his Instagram page, which garnered his wife’s disapproval.

In a shared screenshot of their conversation, Kris advised Bovi to take down the photo, stating that he didn’t look good in it and questioning why he wasn’t wearing his glasses.

In a playful response, Bovi described his wife as a blend of a millennial with a touch of Gen Z. The comedian acknowledged his wife’s observation, admitting that he later noticed he looked tired in the photo, a detail he had overlooked initially.

Sharing the screenshot of their chat, Bovi explained the situation, writing, “If you’re wondering why my last post went down… when you’re married to a millennial with a touch of Gen Z. I was clearly tired in the photo, but I didn’t mind. So slide 2, I kuku beheaded myself.”. (www.naija247news.com).