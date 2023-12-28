Menu
‘Parasite’ Star Lee Sun-kyun dies at 48

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, renowned for his role in the Oscar-winning film “Parasite,” was discovered deceased at the age of 48 in a vehicle parked in Seoul’s mid-northern Seongbuk district, as reported by the Seongbuk police station.

While his body was transferred to Seoul National University Hospital, Yonhap news agency noted that Lee had left a note resembling a will.

The actor had been under investigation for alleged drug use, impacting his once-celebrated image and leading to his removal from television and commercial projects.

Known globally for his role in “Parasite,” Lee had a prolific career, with acclaimed performances in various roles, including the 2018 TV drama “My Mister.”

His reputation faced challenges with a drug-use investigation, and despite asserting being misled, he faced police sessions.

Lee’s apology for causing disappointment preceded his untimely death, leaving behind his wife, actress Jeon Hye-jin, and two sons.

Fans and peers mourned the loss, recognizing his exceptional contributions to the film industry.

