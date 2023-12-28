Ondo State Govt Enters Three-Day Mourning Period for Late Governor Akeredolu

In a somber announcement, Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has declared a three-day period of mourning, starting from Thursday, December 28, to Saturday, December 30, 2023, to honor the late Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON, former Governor of Ondo State, who passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

The mourning period includes fasting and prayer, with national flags to be flown at half-mast across the state for seven days.

Additionally, all state government ceremonies are suspended during this time. Condolence registers have been made available at the Governor’s Office, the Government House in Akure, and State Liaison Offices in Lagos and Abuja.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan, conveyed the announcement and extended condolences, wishing the late leader’s soul to rest in perfect peace.