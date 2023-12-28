Ondo State Governor Aiyedatiwa Names Chief Press Secretary and Four Special Assistants

In an announcement by Deputy Chief of Staff Mojuwa Olusegun on December 28, 2023, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has officially appointed Mr. Ebenezer Adeniyan as Chief Press Secretary, alongside four other individuals.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The appointments, effective immediately, were made shortly after Governor Aiyedatiwa’s swearing-in following the passing of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The additional appointees include Smart Omodunbi Jnr. as Special Assistant on Political Matters, Mr. Sunday Night Live as Special Assistant on New Media, Miss Motunrayo Oyedele as SA on Photography, and Dr. Temitayo Iperepolu as the Special Assistant on Domestic and Government House.

Notably, SaharaReporters revealed on the same day that Richard Olatunde, Chief Press Secretary to Akeredolu, and Dare Aragbaiye, Special Adviser to the Governor on Union Matters and Special Duties, tendered their resignations, coinciding with Governor Akeredolu’s demise in Germany.