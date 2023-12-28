Menu
Search
Subscribe
South West

Ondo State Governor Aiyedatiwa Names Chief Press Secretary and Four Special Assistants

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

In an announcement by Deputy Chief of Staff Mojuwa Olusegun on December 28, 2023, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has officially appointed Mr. Ebenezer Adeniyan as Chief Press Secretary, alongside four other individuals.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The appointments, effective immediately, were made shortly after Governor Aiyedatiwa’s swearing-in following the passing of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The additional appointees include Smart Omodunbi Jnr. as Special Assistant on Political Matters, Mr. Sunday Night Live as Special Assistant on New Media, Miss Motunrayo Oyedele as SA on Photography, and Dr. Temitayo Iperepolu as the Special Assistant on Domestic and Government House.

Notably, SaharaReporters revealed on the same day that Richard Olatunde, Chief Press Secretary to Akeredolu, and Dare Aragbaiye, Special Adviser to the Governor on Union Matters and Special Duties, tendered their resignations, coinciding with Governor Akeredolu’s demise in Germany.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Ohanaeze Ndigbo Proposes Restructuring, State Policing as Key Solution to Ending Massacre
Next article
Former Nigerian High Commissioner Lilian Onoh Files Libel Suit Against Ex-Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama and Others
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Former Nigerian High Commissioner Lilian Onoh Files Libel Suit Against Ex-Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama and Others

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Former Nigerian High Commissioner to Namibia, Lilian Onoh, has...

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Proposes Restructuring, State Policing as Key Solution to Ending Massacre

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has...

Intermittent Fasting Affects Human Brain that Helps Weight Management

The Editor The Editor -
Researchers in China exploring solutions to the ongoing obesity...

Emeka Ike’s wife breaks her silence, speaks her truth

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The ex-wife of actor Emeka Ike, ...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Former Nigerian High Commissioner Lilian Onoh Files Libel Suit Against Ex-Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama and Others

Cases & Trials 0
Former Nigerian High Commissioner to Namibia, Lilian Onoh, has...

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Proposes Restructuring, State Policing as Key Solution to Ending Massacre

South East 0
The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has...

Intermittent Fasting Affects Human Brain that Helps Weight Management

News 0
Researchers in China exploring solutions to the ongoing obesity...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com