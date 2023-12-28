Menu
South East

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Proposes Restructuring, State Policing as Key Solution to Ending Massacre

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has expressed deep concern over the unprovoked massacre of over 150 individuals in communities across Plateau State.

In a statement issued on Wednesday night, Ohanaeze condemned the brutal attack and called for the immediate restructuring of Nigeria, advocating for a state policing system to address the ongoing violence.

President General Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu labeled the killings as an orchestrated act of genocide and criticized the federal security architecture’s ineffectiveness in handling security challenges.

Warning that the situation might worsen without restructuring, Ohanaeze urged the government to take decisive action and extend solidarity to the affected families.

Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

