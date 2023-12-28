NSCDC Sokoto arrest Nine for making pillows with used diapers and sanitary pads

December 28, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested nine persons for making and selling pillows filled with used diapers and sanitary pads in Sokoto State.

The state’s Commandant, Bello Alkali Argungun, who disclosed this on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, said the arrest followed an intelligence report.

“They used small children who get them the trash. They filled the pillow cases with it which they sell to their customers. The pillowcases carry different logos of reputable foam companies,” he said.

According to Argungun, this was capable of endangering the health of the users.

“They may contract some diseases without knowing the cause. I am appealing to our people to always go for businesses that are legitimate,” he added.

He noted that investigation was still ongoing after which the suspect would be charged to court. (www.naija247news.com).