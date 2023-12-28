Menu
Nigeria’s Riverside LNG Nears Milestone Gas Supply Agreement with South Africa

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Riverside LNG, based in Nigeria, is currently in discussions to supply gas to South Africa, marking the first-ever such agreement between the two nations.

Following a gas-export partnership with Johannes Schuetze Energy Import AG of Germany earlier this year, Riverside LNG is actively seeking deals across the continent, according to CEO David Ige.

While details of the talks with South African counterparts remain confidential, the company is also exploring opportunities in Liberia and Cameroon.

Ige anticipates closing a deal with South Africa early in the coming year, highlighting the evolving gas market in the region.

The move aligns with South Africa’s efforts to address chronic power outages, considering renewable sources and a plan endorsed by the Southern African Development Community for a $17 billion natural gas infrastructure initiative.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
