Nollywood

Nigeria’s ‘Mami Wata’ Fails to Make Oscar 2024 Shortlist; Eyes 2025

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Nigeria’s aspirations for a victory in the International Feature Film category at the 2024 Oscars have been disappointed, as their chosen film, “Mami Wata,” did not make the final selection.

Despite high hopes when the Nigerian Official Section Committee (NOSC) selected the acclaimed Sundance Festival award-winning movie, it fell short among the shortlisted films from 15 countries revealed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The NOSC had highlighted the film’s relevant theme, unique storytelling of pre and post-colonial African societies, and technical excellence as reasons for its selection.

Now, Nigeria sets its sights on the 2025 Oscars with the anticipation of creating a movie that secures a spot on the shortlist and potentially clinches the coveted award. The 96th Oscars ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

