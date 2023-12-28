Nigerian Railway Corporation Faces Crisis as 150,000 Rail Clips Lost to Vandalism in Two Years

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) reported a significant loss of 150,000 rail clips within two years, attributing it to rampant vandalism along railway tracks nationwide.

The Managing Director, Mr. Fidet Okhiria, revealed this during an end-of-year media briefing in Lagos State, emphasizing that between 2022 and 2023, 50,000 clips each were vandalized on key routes such as Lagos–Ibadan, Warri–Itakpe, and Abuja–Kaduna.

Despite active engagement in sensitization efforts with affected communities, Okhiria highlighted the persistent challenge of track vandalism.

To address this issue, he proposed enhancing train surveillance and ensuring daily occupation of the trains as a preventive measure.