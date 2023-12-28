Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Niger suspends cooperation with international Francophone body

By: The Editor

Date:

NIAMEY, Dec 25 (Reuters) – Niger has suspended all cooperation with the international organisation of Francophone nations (OIF), its military leaders said, as it progressively severs ties with former colonial ruler France.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The 88-member body “has always been used by France as an instrument to defend French interests”, said a spokesperson for Niger’s ruling junta on national television late on Sunday.

The junta seized power in a coup in July which was strongly condemned by France and other Western allies. It soon kicked out French troops which had been helping to fight a decade-old Islamist insurgency in the West African country.

The OIF had already suspended most cooperation with Niger last week because of the coup, but said it would maintain those programmes “directly benefiting civilian populations, and those contributing to the restoration of democracy”.

The organisation’s stated mission is to promote the French language, support peace and democracy, and encourage education and development in Francophone countries around the world, many of which are former French colonies.

“The government of Niger calls on the African people to decolonise their minds and promote their own national languages in accordance with the ideas of the founding fathers of Pan-Africanism,” said the junta’s statement.

The junta said in a separate statement on Sunday that it had not yet decided how long it would hold on to power, but that the length of the transition would be determined after an inclusive national dialogue. It did not say when the dialogue would take place.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
At least 40 more people die in floods and landslides in DR Congo
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

At least 40 more people die in floods and landslides in DR Congo

News Wire News Wire -
BUKAVU, Democratic Republic Of Congo, Dec 27 (Reuters) -...

At least 40 killed in Liberian fuel tanker blast, says official

News Wire News Wire -
MONROVIA, Dec 27 (Reuters) - At least 40 people...

Ten Hag Hopes Familiar Faces Can Boost Man Utd Consistency

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Erik ten Hag is optimistic that the return of...

Liverpool Takes Premier League Summit as Nunez Ends Goal Drought in 2-0 Win Over Burnley

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
In a Tuesday fixture, Liverpool ascended to the top...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

At least 40 more people die in floods and landslides in DR Congo

Economy 0
BUKAVU, Democratic Republic Of Congo, Dec 27 (Reuters) -...

At least 40 killed in Liberian fuel tanker blast, says official

Economy 0
MONROVIA, Dec 27 (Reuters) - At least 40 people...

Ten Hag Hopes Familiar Faces Can Boost Man Utd Consistency

FootBall 0
Erik ten Hag is optimistic that the return of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com