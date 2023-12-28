Niger State Governor Umaru Bago Swiftly Approves N613 Billion 2024 Budget

Niger State Governor Umaru Bago has approved the 2024 budget, signing it into law just seven days after presenting the N613 billion estimate to the House of Assembly on December 19.

Emphasizing the importance of government accountability, Governor Bago expressed respect for legislative independence and cautioned against any failure by his cabinet members to attend the assembly’s scrutiny.

He directed revenue-generating ministries to meet expectations and abolished the policy of organizations “generating and spending.”

Speaker Abdulmalik Sarkindaji praised the collaborative effort with the executive, highlighting a 720 million naira increase from the original budget estimate.