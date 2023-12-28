NBA Mourns Akeredolu’s Passing, Calls Him a Legal Luminary Courageous Leader

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) mourns the passing of Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, its former president and ex-governor of Ondo State, who succumbed to prostate cancer at 67.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

NBA President Yakubu Maikyau hails Akeredolu as an influential and courageous leader, noting his belief in the legal profession’s transformative role in society.

Akeredolu, known as “Aketi,” left a lasting legacy, notably in establishing the regional security network, Amotekun, addressing security challenges in the western region.

His contributions earned him national recognition and the title of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) in October 2022.

Akeredolu, a Senior Advocate, served the NBA in various capacities and held roles such as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, leaving indelible footprints in Nigeria’s legal and political landscape.