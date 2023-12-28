Menu
Search
Subscribe
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira gains N872.59/$1 in the official market

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 28, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Forex turnover grew by 38.81% to $127.93 million as the Naira gained against the dollar on Wednesday, 27th December 2023 at the official market, the first trading day after the Christmas holiday.

The domestic currency appreciated 1.52% to close at N872.59 to a dollar at the close of business, data from the NAFEM where forex is officially traded, showed.

This represents an N13.29 gain or a 1.52% increase in the local currency compared to the N885.88 closed on Friday last week.

The intraday high recorded was N1235.65/$1, while the intraday low was N740/$1, representing a wide spread of N495.65/$1.

According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover at the close of the trading was $127.93 million, representing a 38.81% increase compared to the previous day.

However, the naira dropped marginally at the parallel forex market where forex is sold unofficially, the exchange rate quoted at N1233/$1, representing a 0.24% decline over what it closed the previous day, while peer-to-peer traders quoted around N1197.60/$1. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Stock market declines by 0.34% as Dangote Cement sheds weight
Next article
Emeka Ike’s wife breaks her silence, speaks her truth
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Former Nigerian High Commissioner Lilian Onoh Files Libel Suit Against Ex-Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama and Others

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Former Nigerian High Commissioner to Namibia, Lilian Onoh, has...

Ondo State Governor Aiyedatiwa Names Chief Press Secretary and Four Special Assistants

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
In an announcement by Deputy Chief of Staff Mojuwa...

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Proposes Restructuring, State Policing as Key Solution to Ending Massacre

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has...

Intermittent Fasting Affects Human Brain that Helps Weight Management

The Editor The Editor -
Researchers in China exploring solutions to the ongoing obesity...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Former Nigerian High Commissioner Lilian Onoh Files Libel Suit Against Ex-Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama and Others

Cases & Trials 0
Former Nigerian High Commissioner to Namibia, Lilian Onoh, has...

Ondo State Governor Aiyedatiwa Names Chief Press Secretary and Four Special Assistants

South West 0
In an announcement by Deputy Chief of Staff Mojuwa...

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Proposes Restructuring, State Policing as Key Solution to Ending Massacre

South East 0
The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com