Naira gains N872.59/$1 in the official market

December 28, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Forex turnover grew by 38.81% to $127.93 million as the Naira gained against the dollar on Wednesday, 27th December 2023 at the official market, the first trading day after the Christmas holiday.

The domestic currency appreciated 1.52% to close at N872.59 to a dollar at the close of business, data from the NAFEM where forex is officially traded, showed.

This represents an N13.29 gain or a 1.52% increase in the local currency compared to the N885.88 closed on Friday last week.

The intraday high recorded was N1235.65/$1, while the intraday low was N740/$1, representing a wide spread of N495.65/$1.

According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover at the close of the trading was $127.93 million, representing a 38.81% increase compared to the previous day.

However, the naira dropped marginally at the parallel forex market where forex is sold unofficially, the exchange rate quoted at N1233/$1, representing a 0.24% decline over what it closed the previous day, while peer-to-peer traders quoted around N1197.60/$1. (www.naija247news.com).