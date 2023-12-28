“Mohbad tried to reincarnate through a pregnant woman but was rejected” – Adetoun

December 28, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Adetoun, a Nigerian activist, claims that the late rapper Mohbad tried to re-incarnate through a pregnant woman but he was rejected.

In an internet video interview, the lady who identified herself as a prophetess stated his spirit reached a pregnant woman and asked to live in her body, but she declined.

He reportedly intended to reincarnate by integrating himself with her unborn child, but she fled after refusing his request.

Adetoun, on the other hand, stated that Mohbad would reincarnate into a family unrelated to his paternal or maternal side in three years.

She said;‘’ Mohbad is now in his resting place. He went to meet a pregnant woman and asked that he should enter her body.

The pregnant woman ran away and refused. Go and write it down, in three years, Mohbad will re-incarnate into another family and not into his paternal or maternal family.”

The female seer said; ‘’People have to be careful about Liam. He has a staff with him”. (www.naija247news.com).