Liverpool Takes Premier League Summit as Nunez Ends Goal Drought in 2-0 Win Over Burnley

In a Tuesday fixture, Liverpool ascended to the top of the Premier League, securing a 2-0 victory against Burnley, with Darwin Nunez breaking his goal drought.

Jurgen Klopp’s squad claimed an early lead with Nunez’s eighth goal of the season, ending a 12-game dry spell.

Diogo Jota, returning from a month-long injury absence, sealed the win late in the game. The result places Liverpool two points ahead of Arsenal, though the latter has a game in hand.

This essential victory follows Liverpool’s back-to-back draws with Manchester United and Arsenal prior to Christmas, solidifying their title ambitions.

Burnley, currently second from the bottom, displayed moments of resistance, but Liverpool’s determination prevailed, securing their position at the league summit.