Landslides Triggered by Torrential Rains Claim 22 Lives in DR Congo

In the aftermath of torrential rains, landslides wreaked havoc in central Democratic Republic of Congo, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 22 lives and extensive destruction.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The capital of the Kasai-Central region, Kananga, witnessed over 15 houses being swept away during the landslides, a consequence of persistent downpours overnight and into the following day, as reported by the press service of the regional governor.

Among the victims were a woman and her eight children who perished in one house, while another house saw a father and four children losing their lives. This catastrophe follows closely on the heels of a Sunday incident in the South Kivu region, where approximately 20 people were swept away due to river flooding.

The Democratic Republic of Congo, characterized by its vast expanse comparable to continental western Europe, is a nation endowed with mineral riches but plagued by poverty. Dilapidated infrastructure and substandard construction practices contribute to the vulnerability of its communities in the face of natural disasters.