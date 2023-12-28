Kanye West Offer Public Apology to Jewish Community Over Antisemitic Rants as Fans Await Album Release

Kanye West, born Ye, publicly apologizes for his past antisemitic behavior as he anticipates the release of his upcoming album. In an early morning Instagram post, the 46-year-old expressed regret for any unintended harm caused by his words or actions to the Jewish community.

He emphasizes his commitment to learning and fostering greater sensitivity for the future. The post, written in Hebrew, garnered over 750,000 likes within five hours.

Despite the substantial support, some critics, including the Anti-Defamation League, believe that West’s apology, while a step forward, must be followed by concrete actions to rectify the damage caused by his prior antisemitic remarks. The organization acknowledges that actions will carry more weight than words.

West’s apology follows a history of antisemitic acts, notably in the lyrics of his album’s titular track, “Vultures,” which drew criticism for its content about relationships with Jewish women. Additionally, his presence at a listening party in Miami wearing a hood resembling the Ku Klux Klan sparked controversy.

Last year, West’s antisemitic remarks led to the loss of brand deals and a decline in public sympathy, despite ongoing mental health struggles. The apology comes amidst a deadly conflict in Israel and Gaza, with antisemitic incidents in the U.S. showing a significant increase compared to the same period the previous year, coinciding with West and Kyrie Irving’s high-profile antisemitic rhetoric dominating headlines.