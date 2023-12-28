Kanayo O. Kanayo gifts Uche Maduagwu N2 million after rendering apology to him

December 28, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian actor,Uche Maduagwu, visited senior colleague star Kanayo O. Kanayo to render an apology to him for criticizing him.

Recall that Uche dragged Kanayo over his statement on the health of comedy actor, John Okafor, commonly known as Mr Ibu some months ago.

In a widely shared social media video, Uche is seen humbly dropping on his knees upon approaching Kanayo’s office, making a heartfelt apology.

Kanayo responded by laying hands on him, praying for the vocal thespian to use his social media for good, and asking God to bless him.

Uche Maduagwu, who was overjoyed, revealed that the famed actor left him with N2 million as a parting gift. Kanayo was described as the most generous person in Nollywood.

“This is divine FAVOUR, my Daddy @kanayo.o.kanayo has Finally FORGIVEN me for criticizing him and given me Two Million Naira for Christmas, OMG, this is too much, I’ve been Crying all day, tears of JOY, he PRAYED for me and then surprisingly gave me 2 Million Naira.

“Sir, you are the most Generous in Nollywood, you are my Destiny helper, Abeg, make you Na help me Thank this Great Legend”, he wrote.(www.naija247news.com).