Politics & Govt News

Ize-Iyamu declares to run for governorship again

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 28,2023.

An erstwhile Secretary to the State Government of Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has signified his interests to join the 2024 governorship race in the state.

Ize-Iyamu declared his intention to run on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, again on Wednesday.

The former SSG said he would stick with his previous SIMPLE agenda, which stands for Security, Infrastructure Development, Manpower Development, Public/Private Partnership, Leadership by example and Employment creation.

Ize-Iyamu’s current declaration makes it the third shot at the Edo governorship office.

In 2020, he ran on the platform of the APC but lost to Governor Godwin Obaseki, who ran on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Speaking during his declaration, he said: “Having served as Secretary to the State Government and a previous governorship candidate of the party, I possess the required experience to be governor.

We lost the 2020 election because our leaders outside the state chose to vote against us.”(www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

