Intermittent Fasting Affects Human Brain that Helps Weight Management

Researchers in China exploring solutions to the ongoing obesity crisis have uncovered a significant finding: Intermittent fasting induces notable changes in both the gut and the brain, offering potential avenues for effective weight management.

The study, involving 25 obese volunteers over 62 days, revealed that participants in an intermittent energy restriction program experienced an average weight loss of 7.6 kilograms (16.8 pounds) and demonstrated shifts in brain activity related to obesity.

These changes in the brain-gut-microbiome axis suggest a dynamic connection between the gut and brain, although the precise mechanism remains unclear.

Understanding this interdependence could be pivotal in developing strategies to combat and reduce obesity, a global health concern affecting over a billion people worldwide.