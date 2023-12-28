Menu
Search
Subscribe
Colleges

Imo University Expels Catholic Priest, 14 Other Law Students For Examination Malpractice

By: The Editor

Date:

The expelled students included a Catholic priest of the Orlu Diocese (name withheld) and a lecturer in the university’s Department of Management Sciences.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri has expelled 15 final-year law students of the school over their alleged involvement in different forms of examination malpractice.

The expelled students included a Catholic priest of the Orlu Diocese (name withheld) and a lecturer in the university’s Department of Management Sciences.

A source at the university said the expulsion of the students was announced before Christmas Day.

According to him, the official of the school who spearheaded the expulsion threatened to sue its management if the expulsion was not ratified.

The source, who described the expulsion as ‘very harsh” however admitted that the students were guilty as charged.

He insisted that the affected 15 students should not be made scapegoats as most of the students including those in other departments engaged in similar malfeasance.

He revealed that some of the affected students hired people to sit examinations for them while others used their mobile telephones during examinations.

“The Catholic priest hired a ‘mercenary’ to take an examination on his behalf. According to him, the insecurity in the Orlu axis of the state stopped him from travelling to Owerri to sit the examination.

“The Reverend Father was said to be driving to Owerri when his vehicle was shot at by unknown gunmen leading to his inability to eventually present himself at the examination hall on the fateful day.

“Also, the cabal that championed the expulsion opposed the female lecturer studying law whilst in the employ of the same university,” the source said.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the university, Sir Ralph Njoku-Obi said he had no information on the matter yet.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Former Nigerian High Commissioner Lilian Onoh Files Libel Suit Against Ex-Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama and Others
Next article
Cross River State Retaliation: Cameroon’s Ambazonian Militants Kill Clan Leader, Displace Residents Following Nigerian Army Clash”
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

UAE concludes trade talks with Republic of Congo

News Wire News Wire -
DUBAI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates...

Chelsea Snatch Late Winner Against Crystal Palace

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Noni Madueke snatched a 2-1 win for Chelsea in...

Ghana, Benin Republic Confirmed For LEF Basketball Championship

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Ghanaian clubs, Customs Braves and Spintex Knights, have confirmed...

Son Heung-min Leads South Korea’s Charge in Quest for Asian Cup Glory

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Tottenham's star, Son Heung-min, takes the helm as captain...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

UAE concludes trade talks with Republic of Congo

Economy 0
DUBAI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates...

Chelsea Snatch Late Winner Against Crystal Palace

Other Sports 0
Noni Madueke snatched a 2-1 win for Chelsea in...

Ghana, Benin Republic Confirmed For LEF Basketball Championship

Other Sports 0
Ghanaian clubs, Customs Braves and Spintex Knights, have confirmed...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com