Imo University Expels Catholic Priest, 14 Other Law Students For Examination Malpractice

The expelled students included a Catholic priest of the Orlu Diocese (name withheld) and a lecturer in the university’s Department of Management Sciences.

The Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri has expelled 15 final-year law students of the school over their alleged involvement in different forms of examination malpractice.

A source at the university said the expulsion of the students was announced before Christmas Day.

According to him, the official of the school who spearheaded the expulsion threatened to sue its management if the expulsion was not ratified.

The source, who described the expulsion as ‘very harsh” however admitted that the students were guilty as charged.

He insisted that the affected 15 students should not be made scapegoats as most of the students including those in other departments engaged in similar malfeasance.

He revealed that some of the affected students hired people to sit examinations for them while others used their mobile telephones during examinations.

“The Catholic priest hired a ‘mercenary’ to take an examination on his behalf. According to him, the insecurity in the Orlu axis of the state stopped him from travelling to Owerri to sit the examination.

“The Reverend Father was said to be driving to Owerri when his vehicle was shot at by unknown gunmen leading to his inability to eventually present himself at the examination hall on the fateful day.

“Also, the cabal that championed the expulsion opposed the female lecturer studying law whilst in the employ of the same university,” the source said.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the university, Sir Ralph Njoku-Obi said he had no information on the matter yet.