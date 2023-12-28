Menu
Politics & Govt News

I’m Loyal To Akeredolu Even In Death’ — Ondo Special Adviser Says As He Resigns

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 28,2023.

The Ondo State Governor’s Special Adviser on Union Matters, Dare Aragbaiye, has resigned.

Aragbaiye tendered his resignation on Wednesday afternoon, a few hours after the death of the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

In a letter addressed to the Ondo State Governor’s Office, Aragbaiye noted: “My decision is based on the unfortunate death of my principal, whom I am loyal to even in death.

“I sincerely thank His Excellency for the opportunity granted me to serve in his administration as a member of the State Executive Council, first as Head of Service and now as Special Adviser.”

Naija247News reports that Akeredolu died of complications arising from protracted prostate cancer in the early hours of Wednesday in Germany.(www.naija247news.com)

