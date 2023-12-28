Menu
I waited 24 years to have a child but not my current wife – Actor Doyin Hassan clarifies

By: Iyanuoluwa Lawal

Date:

Actor Doyin Hassan Clarifies 24-Year Testimony: Highlights Personal Wait, Loss, and Redemption

Actor Doyin Hassan has issued a clarification regarding the testimony he shared two days ago, celebrating the birth of his child after a 24-year wait. In a recent Instagram post, Doyin clarified that the 24-year wait was a personal journey, emphasizing that it was he who waited for over two decades before welcoming his baby girl.

Doyin revealed that he had experienced the loss of two wives to death before remarrying in 2022 and subsequently welcoming their baby girl. He detailed the timeline of his marriages, stating that he first got married in June 1999 to Adeola Doyin-Hassan, who passed away 8.5 years later. After waiting for two years, he remarried Bolanle Doyin-Hassan in April 2010, who passed away in December 2020. Following a wait of 1 year and 7 months, Doyin remarried in October 2022.

The actor clarified that his new wife, Oladunni, was not barren for 24 years, and the testimony shared was a reflection of his personal journey of tears, toils, and divine redirection. Doyin expressed gratitude for meeting Oladunni, viewing it as God’s redirection in his life’s journey.

Iyanuoluwa Lawal
Iyanuoluwa Lawalhttps://naija247news.com/

