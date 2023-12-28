Hungarian President Condemns Brutal Killings of Christians in Nigeria

Hungarian President Katalin Novák has strongly denounced the recent killings of Christians in Plateau State, Nigeria, during the Christmas season.

Expressing condolences for the victims’ families, she called for an immediate end to the brutal attacks and appealed for assistance to persecuted Christians.

The violence, perpetrated by suspected herdsmen in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi LGAs, resulted in over a hundred deaths.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, during his visit to the affected state, disclosed that 38 communities were attacked, with the death toll reaching 148.

President Bola Ahmed has also condemned the incident and instructed security agencies to apprehend the attackers, who not only claimed lives but also looted farms and destroyed properties.