Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

Hungarian President Condemns Brutal Killings of Christians in Nigeria

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Hungarian President Katalin Novák has strongly denounced the recent killings of Christians in Plateau State, Nigeria, during the Christmas season.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Expressing condolences for the victims’ families, she called for an immediate end to the brutal attacks and appealed for assistance to persecuted Christians.

The violence, perpetrated by suspected herdsmen in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi LGAs, resulted in over a hundred deaths.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, during his visit to the affected state, disclosed that 38 communities were attacked, with the death toll reaching 148.

President Bola Ahmed has also condemned the incident and instructed security agencies to apprehend the attackers, who not only claimed lives but also looted farms and destroyed properties.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Gunmen kidnap groom and family members on their way to Kogi for his wedding, demand N250m ransom
Next article
CBN Special Investigator Alleges Mismanagement of N17 Trillion by Ex-Buhari ministers Ibrahim Gambari, Zainab Ahmed
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Lagos State Government Seals Off Popular Hotel Over Noise Pollution

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 28,2023. LASEPA confirmed this on its X handle on...

I’m Loyal To Akeredolu Even In Death’ — Ondo Special Adviser Says As He Resigns

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 28,2023. The Ondo State Governor’s Special Adviser on Union...

CBN Special Investigator Alleges Mismanagement of N17 Trillion by Ex-Buhari ministers Ibrahim Gambari, Zainab Ahmed

Saraki Mohammed Saraki Mohammed -
Jim Obazee, appointed by President Bola Tinubu to scrutinize...

Gunmen kidnap groom and family members on their way to Kogi for his wedding, demand N250m ransom

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Kidnappers abducted a groom and his...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Lagos State Government Seals Off Popular Hotel Over Noise Pollution

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 28,2023. LASEPA confirmed this on its X handle on...

I’m Loyal To Akeredolu Even In Death’ — Ondo Special Adviser Says As He Resigns

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 28,2023. The Ondo State Governor’s Special Adviser on Union...

CBN Special Investigator Alleges Mismanagement of N17 Trillion by Ex-Buhari ministers Ibrahim Gambari, Zainab Ahmed

Investigative News and Reports 0
Jim Obazee, appointed by President Bola Tinubu to scrutinize...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com