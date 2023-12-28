Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Gunmen kidnap groom and family members on their way to Kogi for his wedding, demand N250m ransom

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 28, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Kidnappers abducted a groom and his family members on their way to Kogi State for his wedding.

A family member of the bride, Serah Ibrahim, who disclosed this on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, said the kidnappers demanded N250m ransom.

“So my mum just told me that her cousin’s fiancé and all his family members have just been kidnapped on their way to Kogi for the wedding. The kidnappers are asking for N250 million. Thank you Nigeria for the amazing security you’re providing for your citizens. Merry Christmas,” she wrote.

In an update on Wednesday afternoon, December 27, she said the abductors released the victims after payment of ransom.

“Ransom negotiated and paid. They have now been released. The entire family have now been allowed to go. Nigeria is such a disgraceful country. A big shame.”

She added that there is a security checkpoint where the kidnappers collected the ransom money paid in dollars. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Dad, 6-year-old daughter found together frozen to death after crashing their car
Next article
Hungarian President Condemns Brutal Killings of Christians in Nigeria
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Lagos State Government Seals Off Popular Hotel Over Noise Pollution

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 28,2023. LASEPA confirmed this on its X handle on...

I’m Loyal To Akeredolu Even In Death’ — Ondo Special Adviser Says As He Resigns

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 28,2023. The Ondo State Governor’s Special Adviser on Union...

CBN Special Investigator Alleges Mismanagement of N17 Trillion by Ex-Buhari ministers Ibrahim Gambari, Zainab Ahmed

Saraki Mohammed Saraki Mohammed -
Jim Obazee, appointed by President Bola Tinubu to scrutinize...

Hungarian President Condemns Brutal Killings of Christians in Nigeria

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Hungarian President Katalin Novák has strongly denounced the recent...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Lagos State Government Seals Off Popular Hotel Over Noise Pollution

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 28,2023. LASEPA confirmed this on its X handle on...

I’m Loyal To Akeredolu Even In Death’ — Ondo Special Adviser Says As He Resigns

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 28,2023. The Ondo State Governor’s Special Adviser on Union...

CBN Special Investigator Alleges Mismanagement of N17 Trillion by Ex-Buhari ministers Ibrahim Gambari, Zainab Ahmed

Investigative News and Reports 0
Jim Obazee, appointed by President Bola Tinubu to scrutinize...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com