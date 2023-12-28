Governor Soludo Approves N410.1 Billion 2024 Budget

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State approved the 2024 appropriation one month after its presentation to the State House of Assembly.

The N410.1 billion budget, titled “Changing Gears: The Transformation Agenda Begins,” was signed in a closed-door ceremony at the Governor’s Lodge.

Attendees included officials like Deputy Governor Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, Speaker Somtochukwu Udeze, and Commissioner Chiamaka Nnake. Soludo emphasized his commitment to implementing the budget, addressing socio-economic needs, and investing in vital projects, such as the new cities of Awka and Onitsha.

He commended stakeholders, especially the swift and diligent efforts of the Anambra House of Assembly, setting a record for passing the budget into law promptly.

Soludo pledged to fulfill his manifesto promises, stating that the budget would guide the transformation starting in January next year.

Additionally, he signed a bill repealing the Anambra State Publishing, Newspaper Printing Corporation into law.