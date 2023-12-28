Menu
South West

Gov. Seyi Makinde Declares Three Days of Mourning for Late Gov.Akeredolu

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, also the Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, has announced a three-day state mourning period for the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.

Akeredolu, who served as the Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum, passed away at 67 after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

Governor Makinde’s directive, issued through his Special Adviser on Media, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, includes flying all flags at half-mast in public offices across the state for the designated three days.

Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

