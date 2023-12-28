Gov. Oyebanji approves Ekiti State’s 2024 budget, totaling N159,572,481,915.51.

The budget allocates 56% to Recurrent Expenditure and 44% to Capital Expenditure.

Titled ‘Budget of Sustainable Growth and Development,’ the appropriation was handed over by the Speaker, Adeoye Aribasoye, and fellow legislative leaders.

Governor Oyebanji, while signing, expressed commitment to implementing the budget to achieve sustainable growth, job creation, and an improved standard of living.

He emphasized the budget’s role in stimulating economic activities, fulfilling campaign promises, and acknowledging the State House of Assembly’s pivotal role in the development agenda.

The signing ceremony included the Deputy Governor, Chief (Monisade Afuye), Assembly members, and the state executive council.