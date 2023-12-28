Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Gov, Aiyedatiwa Of Ondo Declares Three-day Mourning Period Over Akeredolu’s Death

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 28,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has declared a three-day mourning period in the State to honour his late principal, Rotimi Akeredolu who succumbed to his battle with prostate cancer

This information was conveyed in a statement released to the press on Wednesday in Akure by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan.

It was reported earlier that Akeredolu passed away in the early hours of Wednesday.

As per Aiyedatiwa’s announcement, this mourning period, accompanied by fasting and prayer, will commence from Thursday, December 28, to Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Furthermore, he stated that all national flags should be flown at half-mast as a symbol of the state’s sombre atmosphere for a duration of seven days.

The governor also declared the suspension of state government ceremonies throughout the mourning period.

“Meanwhile, condolence registers have been opened at the Governor’s Office and the Government House in Akure, as well as at the State Liaison Offices in Lagos and Abuja.

“May the soul of our late leader rest in perfect peace, amen,” the statement added.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Mohbad tried to reincarnate through a pregnant woman but was rejected” – Adetoun
Next article
Amosun Mourns Gov. Akeredolu Describes Him As ‘Loyal, Ever-Dependable Friend’
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Don’t abandon Akeredolu’s projects in Ondo – APC group tells Aiyedatiwa

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 28,2023. A group within the ruling All Progressives Congress,...

21-year-old charged with stealing N42,000

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Ibadan, Dec. 28, 2023. One Adewoga Adeyemi, 21, on Thursday...

Amosun Mourns Gov. Akeredolu Describes Him As ‘Loyal, Ever-Dependable Friend’

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 28,2023. The former governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun,...

“Mohbad tried to reincarnate through a pregnant woman but was rejected” – Adetoun

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Adetoun, a Nigerian activist, claims that...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Don’t abandon Akeredolu’s projects in Ondo – APC group tells Aiyedatiwa

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 28,2023. A group within the ruling All Progressives Congress,...

21-year-old charged with stealing N42,000

Law and Order 0
Ibadan, Dec. 28, 2023. One Adewoga Adeyemi, 21, on Thursday...

Amosun Mourns Gov. Akeredolu Describes Him As ‘Loyal, Ever-Dependable Friend’

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 28,2023. The former governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com