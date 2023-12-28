Ghana, Benin Republic Confirmed For LEF Basketball Championship

Ghanaian clubs, Customs Braves and Spintex Knights, have confirmed their participation in the 2024 West African Championship at the indoor hall of the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

The championship organized by Louis Edem Foundation is scheduled to hold from March 31 to April 7 next year.

The Ghanaian duo will be joined by ASPAC basketball club and Energie basketball club of Benin Republic.

Nigeria champions, Rivers Hoopers, former champions Kwara Falcons, Lagos Raptors, Lagos Legends, Comets and Hoops and Read, will also feature in the third edition of the elite sub-regional competition.

Tournament director, Louis Edem, reaffirmed the foundation’s commitment to investing N100 million to develop basketball in the grassroots within the next five years.

“We are in the second year of our N100 million commitment to developing basketball in Nigeria.

This is all about improving the game of basketball in Nigeria and giving back to the community. What we are trying to do is support what the Nigeria Basketball Federation is doing to grow the game.” Edem said.

The former Nigeria basketball star explained that the championship would be a men-only competition while the women-only tournament will hold later in 2024.

“We have introduced an international twist to the tournament that will increase the level of play and also give our players a competitive opportunity. We have 9 men teams from the last edition while Hoops and Read owned by former D’Tigers captain, Olumide Oyedeji has become the 10th team in the championship”.

Rivers Hoopers are the defending champions after they defeated Ghana’s Spintex Knights 74-56 in the final of the second edition held in September this year.