Former Nigerian High Commissioner Lilian Onoh Files Libel Suit Against Ex-Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama and Others

Former Nigerian High Commissioner to Namibia, Lilian Onoh, has initiated a libel suit against ex-Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama and Permanent Secretary Gabriel Aduda, who now serves in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas received the suit, which also names Sahara Reporters and its publisher Omoyele Sowore as defendants.

The case alleges that Onyeama and Aduda utilized Sahara Reporters to defame Ms. Onoh.

The legal dispute arises from accusations exchanged between Onoh and Onyeama in Abuja, with both parties suing each other for libel. The families share a two-generation history of closeness, and interestingly, Onyeama was briefly married to Onoh’s sister.

Our Sources previously reported Onoh’s dismissal by the Federal Civil Service Commission over alleged financial misappropriation during her diplomatic service.

The suit contends that Sahara Reporters, in April, published false statements causing reputational damage to Onoh.

It asserts that Onyeama and Aduda intentionally or recklessly made these false claims.

The plaintiff seeks damages, costs of litigation, and any other appropriate relief. Omoyele Sowore, a defendant, is currently in Nigeria, restricted from international travel due to a court order related to a government-filed criminal suit.