Menu
Search
Subscribe
Cases & Trials

Femi Falana’s Chambers Petitions Lagos Police Commissioner Over Serial Death Threats On Late Mohbad’s Wife

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

The Femi Falana Chambers has petitioned the Lagos State Commissioner of Police over threats of physical attacks against Mrs Cynthia Omowunmi Aloba and Liam Aloba, Late Mohbad’s wife, and child by anonymous phone callers and seven users of Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok.
The seven Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok users the petition was against are: “Westo Adekunle Adejumo, Peckins Rules, Larry Omodia (African TV), Arifanlajogunomoagba, Bukola Jesse, Kudi Alowonle (Yeye Kudi Courtroom) and Themuicpivot.”
In the petition dated December 28, 2023 and submitted to the office of the Commissioner of Police, Fayoade Adegoke Mustapha, Falana’s chambers also appealed to the police for an urgent intervention to arrest the situation.
The acknowledged copy of the petition was shared by a pro-democracy group, Take-It-Back Movement, on its X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.
The petition is titled: “Request For The Intervention Of The Office Of The Commissioner Of Police, Lagos State Command ON The Threat To Lives, Cyberbullying, Criminal Defamation Of Character Of Cynthia Omowunmi Aloba And Liam Aloba (Minor) And Conduct Likely To Provoke Breach Of Public Peace.”
The petition partly read: “Your office would recall that llerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad died in September 2013 under questionable circumstances.
“The remains of the late singer have since been deposited at the mortuary after the completion of the autopsy on his body, which was exhumed. The coroner’s inquest to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his death is still ongoing at the Coroner’s…
“While the deceased’s wife Mrs Cynthia Wunmi Aloba continues to mourn the death of her late husband, she has continued to receive death threats from anonymous phone callers and the following users of Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok, among others:
“Westo Adekunle Adejumo, Peckins Rules, Larry Omodia (African TV), Arifanlajogunomoagba, Bukola Jesse, Kudi Alowonle (Yeye Kudi Courtroom) and Themuicpivot.”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Meanwhile, Take-It-Back Movement has said that the petition was a follow-up to a press conference where the movement had called on the police to intervene and save Late Mohbad’s wife, and child.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigerian Railway Corporation Faces Crisis as 150,000 Rail Clips Lost to Vandalism in Two Years
Next article
What You Might Expect in 2023, December 29, 2022 by Azuka Ishiekwene
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Zenith Bank awarded Best Bank for Digital Solutions in Nigeria at EuroMoney 2023 Awards

The Editor The Editor -
Zenith Bank Plc has been named the “Best Bank...

Declining educational standards and poor quality in Nigeria: Impeding the future of the youth by Obiotika Wilfred Toochukwu

Naija247news Naija247news -
Towards the end of the year, various Houses of...

Africa and the outside world: The beginning of an end by Abdulkabir Muhammed

News Wire News Wire -
Not only religion but also empirical evidence have shown...

We will sell cement at N3500 per bag in 2024- Rabiu

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
BUA Chairman Abdul-Samad Rabiu on Thursday promised that his...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Zenith Bank awarded Best Bank for Digital Solutions in Nigeria at EuroMoney 2023 Awards

Banks & Finance 0
Zenith Bank Plc has been named the “Best Bank...

Declining educational standards and poor quality in Nigeria: Impeding the future of the youth by Obiotika Wilfred Toochukwu

Nigerianism 0
Towards the end of the year, various Houses of...

Africa and the outside world: The beginning of an end by Abdulkabir Muhammed

Africanism 0
Not only religion but also empirical evidence have shown...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com