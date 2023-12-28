Femi Falana-led ASCAB Condemns State Govts for Neglecting N68 Billion Grant Meant to Educate 20 Million Out-of-School Children

The Alliance on Surviving Covid 19 and Beyond (ASCAB), led by human rights lawyer Femi Falana, SAN, strongly criticizes state governments for neglecting a N68 billion grant designed to uplift over 20 million out-of-school children in Nigeria.

Falana emphasizes that failure to access the funds by January 15, 2024, could lead ASCAB to seek a mandamus order compelling prompt action.

He cites alarming statistics, revealing that Nigeria has the highest number of out-of-school children globally, and calls for the disbursement of funds by UBEC due to state governments’ non-compliance with the Education Reforms Act.

Urgent measures are urged to register the 20.2 million out-of-school children, with a looming deadline for government action.