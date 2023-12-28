Ex-Rwanda Devt Board Head, Clare Akamanzi Appointed CEO, NBA Africa

Clare Akamanzi, former head of the Rwanda Development Board, is set to assume the role of CEO for NBA Africa on January 23, succeeding Victor Williams.

Williams, a former Goldman Sachs investment banker, led NBA Africa since 2020 and steps down on December 31.

Akamanzi, an accomplished investment lawyer, will oversee the NBA’s business and basketball development in Africa, aiming to enhance the sport’s popularity on the continent.

During her tenure at the RDB, Akamanzi implemented key business policy reforms and fostered partnerships with entities like the Basketball Africa League, Arsenal FC, and Paris Saint-Germain FC.

NBA Africa, with offices across multiple African countries, recently expanded to Kenya.

In 2021, a significant deal involving private equity firm Helios Fairfax Partners Corp. and notable figures like Dikembe Mutombo and Barack Obama valued NBA Africa at $1 billion.