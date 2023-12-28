Ex-Ondo State Governor Akeredolu Dies Peacefully in Germany After Battle with Prostate Cancer: Son Reveals”

Oluwarotimi O. Akeredolu Jnr, the son of the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, has disclosed the circumstances surrounding his father’s passing on Wednesday, December 27.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a statement released on the same day, Oluwarotimi O. Akeredolu Jnr shared that his father peacefully departed in his sleep at a hospital in Germany, where he was receiving treatment for a prolonged battle with prostate cancer. The statement conveyed the family’s deep sadness and devastation at the loss but found solace in the belief that Governor Akeredolu, in transitioning to eternity, would be guided by the benevolent hands of angels.

Expressing gratitude for the support received since the news broke, the family requested prayers and support during this challenging time. They also urged for privacy as they navigate through the grieving period. Details regarding the burial arrangements will be communicated by the family and the State Government in due course.