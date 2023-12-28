Darwin Nunez’s Breaks Goal Drought as Liverpool Secures 2-0 Victory Over Burnley

….Claiming Top Spot in Premier League

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool claimed the leading position in the Premier League with a 2-0 triumph against Burnley, as Darwin Nunez broke his goal drought, scoring his eighth goal this season.

Nunez’s impressive finish in the sixth minute and a late goal from Diogo Jota secured the win at Turf Moor.

Despite squandering several chances, Liverpool now sits two points ahead of Arsenal, who have a game in hand. The victory is crucial for Liverpool’s title aspirations, aiming for their first title since 2020.

Burnley, second from the bottom, showed moments of resilience, but Liverpool’s dominance prevailed, with Jota sealing the win in the 90th minute.