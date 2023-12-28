Menu
Investigative News and Reports

CBN Special Investigator Alleges Mismanagement of N17 Trillion by Ex-Buhari ministers Ibrahim Gambari, Zainab Ahmed

By: Saraki Mohammed

Date:

Jim Obazee, appointed by President Bola Tinubu to scrutinize the Central Bank of Nigeria’s books, has accused Ibrahim Gambari and Zainab Ahmed, former chief of staff and finance minister under President Muhammadu Buhari, of mismanaging over N17 trillion in public funds in collusion with Godwin Emefiele.

Obazee claims the officials utilized the ways and means instrument of the CBN questionably, leaving N17.3 trillion unaccounted for, constituting a criminal offense. In a memo to the president on December 20, Obazee stated, “The sum of N17.369 trillion remains unaccounted for, as neither due appropriation nor approvals exist to support the diversion of public funds through this medium.”

Gambari and Ahmed, accused of unauthorized appropriation, reportedly left trillions of naira unaccounted for, with nearly N23 trillion in illegal spending allegedly covered through National Assembly-approved conversion of Nigerian assets. Obazee insists that the exploitation of ways and means is a criminal offense under CBN regulations.

While Gambari and Ahmed declined to comment, the investigator recommends approaching the Supreme Court to nullify the National Assembly’s approval, citing a contravention of the CBN Act. President Tinubu has yet to respond to the findings, and the investigation has sparked criticism, with concerns raised about its impact on foreign investor confidence by experts like former CBN deputy governor Kingsley Moghalu. Supporters argue that holding individuals accountable for corruption enhances confidence in the Nigerian economy.

Saraki Mohammed
Saraki Mohammedhttp://punchng.com

