Burkina Faso’s Opposition Leader Ablasse Ouedraogo Goes Missing

Ablasse Ouedraogo, the former foreign minister of Burkina Faso and current leader of the opposition party Le Faso Autrement, has been missing for three days.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

He was reportedly taken from his home by individuals claiming to be police officers.

Ouedraogo, a former deputy director general of the World Trade Organization and a figure with roles at the African Development Bank, has been critical of Burkina Faso’s military regime, which assumed power after a coup in September 2022.

Earlier attempts to draft him into the military’s fight against terrorism in November were condemned by his political party as retaliation for his outspoken views.

Le Faso Autrement is now calling for Ouedraogo’s immediate release and has expressed deep concern over his disappearance.

The military regime, led by Captain Ibrahim Traore, seized control in 2022, citing the need to combat a longstanding jihadist insurgency.

The situation has drawn international concern, with the US State Department expressing worry over forced conscriptions, shrinking civic space, and political restrictions in Burkina Faso.