Bandits kill two villagers, abduct 8 others in Kaduna

December 28, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Bandits killed two villagers and abducted seven others in Fina village, under Gwada ward, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Three villagers with gunshot wounds were taken to the hospital for treatment according to local sources.

It was gathered that the bandits stormed the small village around 1 am on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, shooting sporadically.

Malam Jafar Anaba, a resident and community leader, who confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, stated that one victim died on the spot, while the second person died at the hospital.

“It was terrible because the incident happened at night. They killed two people in the village. The first person died on the spot, while the second person died at the hospital. Seven others were abducted,” he said.

The community leader said the injured victims were receiving treatment, adding that the seven abducted persons include women and children.

He stated that the bandits seized several motorcycles belonging to the villagers during the attack.

He said the remaining 14 captives among the 30 villagers abducted in a nearby village of Unguwar Liman under the same Gwada ward were still in captivity since their abduction on December 11, 2023.

Meanwhile, one Abdulrrahman Rabiu Abubakar, disclosed that bandits also abducted a man (PICTURED) in Rigachikun, Igabi LGA on December 25, 2023. (www.naija247news.com).