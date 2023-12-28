Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Reigns Supreme at Christmas Weekend Box Office

Jason Momoa’s “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” dominated the Christmas weekend box office, securing the top spot with $38.3 million in the United States and Canada. Despite modest ticket sales for the DC Extended Universe film, it outperformed other releases.

Following closely was Warner Bros.’ fantasy musical “Wonka,” featuring Timothee Chalamet as a young Willy Wonka, claiming the second spot with $28.4 million.

The musical adaptation of “The Color Purple,” debuting on Christmas Monday, landed in third place with $18.2 million, marking the biggest Christmas Day opening since 2009’s “Sherlock Holmes.”

Warner Bros. maintained its hold on the top three spots, with “Migration,” an animated comedy about adventurous mallard ducks, earning $17.5 million in its debut weekend, securing the fourth position.

The romantic comedy “Anyone But You” debuted in fifth place with $8.1 million.

Completing the holiday weekend’s top 10 were “The Iron Claw” ($6.8 million), “Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire” ($6.7 million), “The Boys in the Boat” ($5.7 million) with a Monday/Christmas Day debut, “Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” ($4.1 million), and “Dunki” ($3.7 million).