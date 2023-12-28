Menu
Politics & Govt News

Amosun Mourns Gov. Akeredolu Describes Him As ‘Loyal, Ever-Dependable Friend’

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 28,2023.

The former governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, has mourned the death of the governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Amosun expressed his grief in a statement on Wednesday, saying he received the news with shock but with total submission to the will of God.

He described Akeredolu as a candid, frank, and honest politician who was a prominent voice in the progressive family and played a prominent role in the emergence of the All Progressives Congress, APC, both within the confines of the law court and in the bubbling political arena.

He said: “We served at some time, respectively, as governors of Ondo and Ogun states. He was a progressive to the core who believed the essence of government, and indeed, politics was the betterment of the lives of the people.”

Amosun said history will be kind to the late governor, especially when the history of the emergence of regional and state security outfits in the country is told.

He added that Akeredolu was at the forefront of the initiative for the establishment of the Western Nigeria Security Network, better known as Amotekun, to safeguard the people and territorial integrity of the part of the country against unwarranted attacks.

“Akeredolu was a loyal and ever-dependable friend. What you see about him was always what he was. Ever forthright. Ever honest. Ever truthful.

"Akeredolu was a loyal and ever-dependable friend. What you see about him was always what he was. Ever forthright. Ever honest. Ever truthful.

"We take solace in the indelible mark he left as the governor of Ondo State in particular and in the legal firmament and politics of Nigeria. I extend my condolences to his wife and children as well as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and the good people of Ondo State," Amosun added.

