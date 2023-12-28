Menu
South West

Afenifere Mourns Late Ondo Governor, Sees Amotekun Establishment As Legacy

By: The Editor

Date:

Afenifere, the Yoruba socio-political organization, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

They hailed him as a courageous democrat in a leadership-deficient land.

The group praised Akeredolu’s pivotal role in establishing Amotekun, a regional security outfit combating insecurity in the southwest.

In a brief statement, Afenifere fondly remembered the late governor’s qualities and extended condolences. Akeredolu’s son, Oluwarotimi O. Akeredolu Jnr, revealed that his father succumbed to prostate cancer during sleep in Germany.

The family requested privacy during this mourning period, with funeral details to be shared in due time.

