33-year-old man Adebayo Busayo commits suicide in Ogun

December 28, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A 33-year-old identified as Adebayo Busayo committed suicide at Stanley Street Ipamaki Ibafo in Ogun State on Sunday, December 23.

Naija247news reports that the deceased had informed his family members that he was depressed and tired of life. He was said to have taken his life shortly after he secured a job with a Chinese company.

An eyewitness who claimed that a bottle of Sniper was discovered next to Busayo when he died, said;

”The deceased was said to have confided in one of his sisters in whose apartment his lifeless body was found that he was fed up with life. The sister was said to have taken the statement with a pinch of salt because it was made shortly before he secured a job at a Chinese company in the area. I wish he had spoken up earlier. It would have been better and I am sure he would not have killed himself. I wish his soul gentle and perfect peace.”

Confirming the incident, the state police command’s Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, said the corpse would be taken to Sagamu General Hospital for a medical examination.(www.naija247news.com).